grammys-2020:-everything-you-need-to-know,-from-nominations-to-the-seating-plan-and-controversies

First launched in 1959 with Ella Fitzgerald and Ross Bagdasarian sweeping the board with three wins each, the Grammy Awards are the music equiavelent of the Oscars, honouring the music industry’s greatest talents while predicting the coming year’s rising stars. This year’s 62nd awards are just around the corner, so here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony in advance.

How can I watch the Grammy Awards 2020?

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on Sunday 26 January 2020, and will be broadcast live on CBS at 8pm ET and 1am GMT.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards 2020?

Alicia Keys, who has won 15 Grammy Awards herself, will return as the host in 2020, after hosting the Grammy Awards in 2019. The last woman to host the awards before Keys was Queen Latifah in 2005.

Who are the nominees for the Grammy Awards 2020?

Lizzo and Billie Eilish are going head to head with eight and six nominations respectively. The singers will compete for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. At 17 years old, Billie Eilish was the youngest singer in Grammys history to receive nominations in all four of the main categories. Now 18, if the singer wins album of the year for her sleep-paralysis-themed, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, she will break records as the youngest ever recipient of the award.