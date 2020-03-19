grammy-award-winner-andrew-watt-diagnosed-with-covid-19

The corona virus is not stopping anytime soon. There are over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and several popular figures have fallen prey to it. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have also tested positive for this virus. Hollywood actor Idris Elba was also tested positive for the virus and shared the news on his Twitter.

Andrew Watt has the coronavirus

Recently, the Grammy award winner songwriter and producer Andrew Watt reported that he has also been infected with the corona virus. He has worked with many popular singers like Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Post Malone. He shared the news on his official Instagram page.

He shared how he came to know about this and how he felt for the past couple of weeks. Watt started feeling sick on 6th March. He was unable to get out of his bed and do daily tasks properly. His doctor had said that his symptoms are of a flu and not corona virus. He also did not go overseas and only went out to work in his studio and then back to his house.

Instagram

Even with that information Watt quarantined himself and told his friends about his ailment. His symptoms failed to recover with any medication. He tried to get tested for Corona virus but was denied. Finally with the help of a private practitioner he tested himself and the results came out positive.

His advice for the young

Andrew Watt is twenty nine years old but the virus still affected him deeply. He said that people especially the young should stay safe and should practice social distancing. He advised people to properly sanitize themselves and support their loved ones.

Watt won a Grammy for Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B’s album. He was the songwriter and producer for Die For Me and Take What You Want by Post Malone.