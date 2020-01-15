graham-spencer-and-chris-hudson:-could-loyalists-and-republicans-bond-over-climate-change?

Whatever the future holds for the revived Stormont Executive, it is clear that the power-splitting game that the DUP and Sinn Fein have played is starting to come apart and that the scaremongering both have relied upon in recent years is losing its persuasive appeal.

The notion that these two parties are best-placed to protect the interests of their respective constituencies no longer convinces those constituencies as it once did, largely because fear is not working as it once did.

One of the reasons why we believe that the politics of Sinn Fein and the DUP is not serving Northern Ireland is because both lack the ability to meet the needs of Northern Ireland as a whole – and, indeed, cannot do so, because neither can think or act in ways that reflect the importance of a single society.

The inability to respond to the desperate shortage of resources for public services, as in health, was but one obvious example where the manipulation of fear and the desire to maintain power is prioritised more than dealing with urgent social problems and quality-of-life issues.

Moreover, given that this is a situation that the DUP and Sinn Fein have both worked so hard to create, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to unmake it through any meaningful transition that is representative of some new way of thinking.

Both have no means by which to provide the more flexible and more embracive politics that Northern Ireland needs for a positive and hopeful future.

The DUP may have good individual representatives, who are doing their best to address the needs of people at constituency level, but overall the party cannot reach out to those outside of its own hemisphere, and Sinn Fein is the same.