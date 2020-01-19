graham-says-pelosi-has-‘orchestrated-church-of-holy-hell’-against-trump

January 19, 2020 | 11: 56am

Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday and argued for a quick end to the Senate impeachment trial because the California Democrat has “orchestrated the church of holy hell” against President Trump.

“I think she is a very religious person. But when it comes to Donald Trump, Nancy Pelsoi may pray for him privately but she’s orchestrated the church of holy hell,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.” “From the time from Trump has been sworn in to now it’s been one thing or another.”

With that in mind, Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, acknowledged that the articles of impeachment against Trump will not be immediately dismissed in the GOP-majority Senate.

“That’s dead for practical purposes,” the South Carolina Republican said. “There are a lot of senators who I think will wind up acquitting the president but believe we need to hear the House’s case [and] the president’s case in answer to the House’s case.”

“The idea of dismissing the case early on is not going to happen,” he continued. “We don’t have the votes for that.”

As for witnesses, Graham said he would vote against calling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former national security director John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, as Democrats have urged.

He said their conversations with Trump are covered by executive privilege and he noted that the House during its impeachment inquiry could have subpoenaed them to testify but didn’t.

“If we call one witness, we’re going to call all the witnesses. There’s not going to be a process where the Democrats get their witnesses and the president gets shut out,” Graham said.

He also said he is willing to put off looking into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and the whistleblower, whose complaint about Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president sparked the impeachment probe, so the Senate trial could conclude soon.

“We can look at those allegations of misconduct outside of impeachment,” he said.

“I want this trail to get over as quick as possible. I want the people of the United States to pick the next president, not a court of impeachment,” Graham said.