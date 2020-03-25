grace-gummer-meryl-streep’s-daughter-files-for-divorce-from-husband

Grace Gummer, the Mr. Robot actress, has officially called off her marriage to the keyboard player, Tay Strathairn, TMZ has learned. The 33-year-old actress – and the daughter of Meryl Streep – recently filed for a divorce from the 39-year-old musician in the city of LA.

Strathairn, like Gummer, comes from a long line of entertainment industry workers as well. His father, David Strathairn was once nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the film, Good Night, and Good Luck. Tay met her during the filming of the 1993 movie, The River Wild when he was 13-years-old and she was 7-years-old.

Gummer is Streep’s third child with her husband, Don Gummer. She has appeared in American Horror Story: Freak Show, as well. She has her brother, Henry Wolfe, and Louise Gummer, who is about to start in the new series from HBO, The Gilded Age.

Gummer was supposed to start working in the new mini-series, Dr. Death, based on the notorious podcast. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed for now. The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most of the world, including many film and TV productions.

As was noted above, Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep, who is easily one of the most acclaimed actresses of all time.

Despite Meryl’s fame and success, she, like her daughter, have both encountered their difficulties. Back in December 2018, it was reported that Streep for years avoided watching her own movies because she thought she looked fat in them.

During a conversation with Stephen Colbert, she claimed her self-consciousness over her looks was one of the main reasons why she stopped watching her own works. While at the New Jersey Montclair Film Fundraiser, Streep discussed a few topics, including mental health, body-image issues, and the president.

When speaking with Vanity Fair, the actress claimed that despite her age at the time, she always felt very sad about the way she looked. The star went on to say that not much has changed since then.



Post Views:

0





