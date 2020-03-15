‘Grace and Frankie Season 7’ Release Date, Cast, Plot And affect of Coronavirus!!

Grace And Frankie

Gracie and Frankie is an American series filled with comedy and drama. The show is aired on Netflix. The creators of the show are Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris.



The show has got millions of viewers. The series is nominated for many awards.

Already six seasons have been released yet. Each season consisted of 13 episodes. The Seventh season is considered as the final season of the series. It was on September 4, 2019, that the series was renewed for the 7th season, and the new season will have 16 episodes. Altogether, including the final season, the show will have 94 episodes. Which makes it the longest-running original series on Netflix. The expected release date is around mid-2020, however, we can expect a delay due to coronavirus outbreak!! Time will tell what happens!!

Cast

All the main characters are expected to return in the new season. Jane Fonda as Grace Skolka and Lily Tomlin as Frances Frankie Bergstein. Sam Waterston, as Sol Bergstein and Martin Sheen as Robert Hanson, Frankie’s, and Grace’s husbands, Brooklyn Decker as Mallory Hanson, Ethan Embry as Coyote Bergstein, June Diane Raphael as Brianna Hanson, and Baron Vaughn as Nwabudike Bergstein are all returning.

Plot

Grace and Frankie are two women who don’t like each other at all. The story is revolving around them. The husbands of the two women Robert and Sol, are divorce lawyers in San Diego. Grace and Frankie were living smoothly until a new twist happens. Their husbands gave divorce to their wives Grace and Frankie. Now the ladies have to stay together to go on with their lives and adjust to the difficulties.

Season 7 will be showing the new lives of Grace and Frankie. Grace married Nick, and Frankie’s love life is also blooming. Season 7 revolves around Nick, who has been arrested for fraud. The relationship issues between Brianna and Barry are also highlighted.