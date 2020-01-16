grace-and-frankie-season-7:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

Done binge-watching Grace and Frankie season 6 while laughing and crying at the same time? Now, prepare for Grace and Frankie season 7. Spoilers for season 6 ahead!

Grace and Frankie season 6 premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. After binge-watching the new season on Netflix, fans are wondering when Grace and Frankie season 7 will be released and what’s going to happen.

Below, we shared what we’re expecting to happen in the new season and the release date for Grace and Frankie season 7.

Last year in September, Grace and Frankie was officially renewed for its seventh and final season.

While the release date for the finale is yet to be announced, our guess is that it will be released around mid-January next year, following the pattern of the last few seasons.

Grace and Frankie season 7 will have 16 episodes, making the show the longest-running original show on Netflix, beating Orange Is the New Black.

The final season, then, will likely be split into two parts because Netflix has never released a 16-episode season. The first part is expected to be released in January 2021, as mentioned. The final episode of the series will follow later in 2021, although it could be 2022, if Netflix decides to wait that long.

What Happens Next

Picking up from where season 5 left us, Grace and Frankie season 6 could be summed one in just one word: changes.

Frankie’s reaction to Grace getting married, Grace feeling uneasy in her marriage, Nick being possessive over his wife, Sol’s deteriorating health – our favorite characters can be seen trying to cope with changes throughout the season in their own way while still managing to keep the viewers gripped.

In every season so far, somehow, Grace and Frankie get through all the problems which come in their way together and history repeats in season 6 as well. Grace and Frankie become closer and design a new product together, Nick is taken by the FBI for tax fraud, and we get a somewhat happy ending.

Seeing how things ended in season 6, the finale will bring the show back to where it started. Grace, Frankie, Sol and Robert will move back under one roof, hitting us with major nostalgia.

There’s no official confirmation about the cast yet, but an obvious guess says that all our leads and favorite characters will be back to play their respective parts for one last time.

Will there be a season 8?

For now, the journey of Grace and Frankie is set to end next year with season 7, sadly. But, given the popularity of the show, who knows, Netflix just might take the show for another ride!

Grace and Frankie season 6 is now streaming on Netflix. Watch this space for more updates!