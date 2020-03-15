Grace and Frankie season 7 : Is this the last season? Will the show end? What will happen in season 7? Read to find the cast, plot, release date and more!

‘Grace and Frankie’ is a comedy series which is created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J Morris. It is premiered on Netflix. It has received several awards. This is a story about 2 women named Grace and Frankie who do not like each other. Their husbands, Robert and Sol are one of the most successful lawyers in San Diego. They are living happily until a shocking revelation takes place. Their husbands decided to give divorce since they are in love with each other. Now, the two women decided to get united and cope up with the difficulties.

The series has already released its six seasons. Now, the wait is for the release of Season 7. This will be the last and final season of ‘Grace and Frankie’.

When Season 7 will release?

Till now, each season consist of 13 episodes. On September 4, 2019 the show is renewed for the 7th season and will consist of 16 episodes this time.

It is likely to be release in early 2021, most probably in January. The date is not confirmed yet. The production of the show might get delayed due to coronavirus situation.

Cast and Characters: Who all will be seen?

The main characters of the previous seasons will definitely going to return. Jane Fonda as Grace, Lily Tomlin as Frankie, Sam Waterston as Sol and Martin as Robin will be seen.

There are chances for the entry of some new characters and faces in Season 7.

Plot: What will be the storyline?

Grace and Frankie are living their lives normally after the divorce. Season 7 will be following the story where it had left. The love life of Grace and her new husband Nick will also be seen. It also shows the arrest of Nick because of the fraud.

For further updates, stay tuned!