grace-and-frankie-season-7:-is-this-the-end-of-the-popular-netflix-show!!?-[latest-updates]

Grace and Frankie has become the longest-running Netflix original series yet after it got renewed for a 7th and final season.

The show first aired in April 2015 with all its episodes releasing simultaneously. Its debut received a lot of mixed responses, but the subsequent seasons have had largely positive reviews from both fans and critics.

Plot

Two women, Grace and Frankie have their lives turned upside down. Their husbands reveal that they have been having an affair for a long time and want to stay together. They both divorce their wives and leave them to manage their lives. The wives end up staying together and navigate through their struggles and emotions in this comedy series.

Season 6

The latest season followed the trend set by the last 2 seasons and aired on January 15, 2020.

The last season ended with Sol making a revenge purchase after finding out Robert sold their afterlife plans. Grace is furious at Nick. Brianna turns down her job offer in hopes to reconcile with Barry. Grace comes to the rescue of Frankie and Joan-Margaret but finds her credit cards no longer work. Brianna then comes to rescue the ladies, revealing that her relationship with Barry has evolved.

Grace and Frankie return to the beach house at the end, only to see Robert and Sol waiting for them as they are now homeless.

Season 7 was renewed way ahead of the latest season’s premiere. News came in September, last year that our favorite characters will be returning for a 7th and final season. The season will have 16 episodes, making the total episodes for the series to come up to 94.

The show will probably show the repercussions of Robert and Sol’s decisions on their relationship, along with their effects on Grace and Frankie’s daily lives.

Release

Productions had started for the upcoming season. However, due to the Corona outbreak, everything might get delayed.

No news has been released, yet. But, stay tuned for more updates.