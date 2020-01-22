grace-and-frankie-season-6-review:-hope,-love,-mania-and-toilets

Grace and Frankie season 6 starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is a wonderful whirlwind of hope, mania, love and toilets.

The official Instagram of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie has been alluding to a very special porcelain throne since December 2019 when the news dropped that the upcoming season would dazzle audiences with a zany, novel invention on Wednesday, Jan 15.

And dazzle it did.

At the beginning of Grace and Frankie season 6, Grace moves in with her new husband and our favorite fat cat, Nick Skolka. The place is beautiful, posh, extravagant, and also a death trap. Every seat in the house settles you in so well that you won’t be able to get back up, especially if you’ve got bad knees like Grace does.

One of these butt-sucking seats happens to be the toilet, and Grace is left alone feeling panicked and embarrassed until her best friend, Frankie, comes to the rescue. This traumatizing incident leaves Grace feeling flushed and Frankie inspired.

And thus, the Rise Up is born.

Because of the invention’s origins, Grace resists helping Frankie further develop the product at first but eventually concedes when Frankie reminds her of why they went into business in the first place: “To help older women!”

The themes of this show are not only heart-warming, but important. The Rise Up is more than just a toilet. It’s a symbol for (literally) raising one another up, supporting each other, and loving each other.

All over Grace and Frankie’s Instagram shine stories in the comments of how the show inspired them to rise up. From going to the gym to starting a company, women are fighting to achieve something great together.

All in all, the sixth season of Grace and Frankie is as inspiring as it is hilarious. It tells its audience that it’s more than okay to be unique, ambitious, and unafraid as long as you keep calm and rise up.

Grace and Frankie season 6 is now streaming on Netflix. The Netflix original series has also been renewed for season 7.