grace-and-frankie-season-6-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

Grace and Frankie season 6 is ready to take over Netflix tonight to catch some “sharks”. Splash in and prepare to binge.

The funniest ladies on Netflix are finally back with what seems to be a season full of family drama, new gags and products. After five successful seasons, Grace and Frankie is returning to Netflix at 12: 01 a.m PT on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020, for season 6!

Which turn will their friendship take now that Grace is a married woman? We have some hints!

Earlier this month the streaming service dropped a trailer for Grace and Frankie giving us a glimpse of what’s coming in season 6. Frankie believes her best friend has made a terrible mistake by marrying Nick. Things have changed and she is trying to cope by consulting a therapist. Sol and Robert are dealing with their own personal issues (and going under the knife.) Meanwhile, Grace is not only struggling with her marriage and having trouble talking to her husband, but she is also having, well, toilet issues.

But, just like they always get through storms together, Grace and Frankie will find a way through. In fact, this time, they will “take an obstacle and turn it into an opportunity”. The best friends will “rise up” with another business product. It’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster!

Check out the season six trailer below:

As per the cast, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn, Peter Cambor, Peter Gallagher, and Michael Charles Roman are all coming back to resume their roles. The season will consist of 13 episodes, just like the previous seasons.

Also, the show has been already renewed for its seventh (and final) season so you can binge without worrying if Netflix will drop Grace and Frankie. The finale will air in 2021 and have 16 episodes, officially making the show the longest original series ever!

That being said, we still don’t know if Dolly Parton will make that rumored appearance in this season or if Grace and Frankie’s latest creation will impress the jury of ABC’s Shark Tank. Guess we’ll find out a little later!

Catch all-new episodes of Grace and Frankie at 12 am PT on Friday, Jan. 15!