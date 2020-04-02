🔥Goyo Benito: Real Madrid legend dies after contracting coronavirus🔥

Legendary Real Madrid defender Goyo Benito has died at the age of 73 after contracting coronavirus.

Benito was a rugged defender who represented the club between 1969 and 1982, making 420 appearances for the first team during that period.

The centre-back won six LaLiga titles and five Copas del Rey for Los Blancos. He also played 22 times for Spain.

“Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors express their deep regret at the passing of Goyo Benito, one of the great legends of our club’s history,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

In it, Los Blancos also revealed they had been helping their former player as he had been suffering from a serious illness for more than a decade, prior to testing positive for Covid-19.

The 73-year-old is the second legendary Real Madrid figure to pass away after contracting coronavirus, following the death of former president Lorenzo Sanz last month at the age of 76.