governments-table-draft-agreement-to-restore-stormont-power-sharing







Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Credit: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

The UK and Irish governments have tabled a draft agreement to restore the power-sharing at Stormont, it has been announced.

The news comes exactly three years after Stormont collapsed, however parties will now have to agree to the deal to restore the institutions

The Northern Ireland office has published the text of the deal, entitled “New Decade, New Approach”.

Secretary of State Julian Smith said: “I have written to the Speaker asking him to call the Assembly tomorrow to enable the restoration of the Executive.

“This is a moment of truth for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. It is a fair and balanced deal that will ensure key decisions about peoples’ lives can be made.

“It immediately ends the health strike, focuses on reforms to health and social care, ensures more sustainable institutions, better politics and greater transparency and a new framework on language, arts and literature.

“I urge the parties to come together and to form an Executive in the best interests of NI.”

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the deal is based on the “extensive discussions and collective work undertaken by the parties since May last year, following the awful murder of Lyra McKee”.

“The Governments believe that it represents a fair and balanced package. There is no need, and no public patience, for more process and more discussions,” he added.

“It is time for political leadership and a collective commitment to making politics work for people.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital