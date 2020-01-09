governments-hopeful-stormont-deal-possible-but-sinn-fein-and-dup-face-‘challenges’

The two governments were on Wednesday night reworking the draft text of their proposals to restore power-sharing at Stormont after input from the DUP and Sinn Fein.

Stormont sources said that the blueprint for breaking the deadlock contained “challenges” for Northern Ireland’s two largest parties, but that both believed a deal was still possible.

While there was no imminent breakthrough, they said nobody was “writing off” the process.

The DUP is keen to directly involve its senior MPs in the negotiations but it is understood they may need to remain at Westminster for votes on Thursday.

The party wants to avoid a repeat of 2018 when its Stormont talks’ team agreed a draft deal which later met with staunch opposition from DUP grassroots and MPs.

London and Dublin briefed Sinn Fein and the DUP on their proposals on Thursday but did not share the same detail with the smaller parties.

While the governments are keen to publish their proposals as soon as possible and inject pace into the process, talks insiders said that could still be some time away as it was “more important to get it right than get it quickly”.