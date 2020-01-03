Government pledges £80m for music lessons to ensure ‘all children’ know their notation

Government has pledged £85 million for music education and will pay for lessons to ensure “all children” know their arias from their cello bows.

Ministers hope the investment will be instrumental in making students musically literate and exposed to a wider range of styles and traditions.

The funding announcement follows claims that music was becoming the preserve of the privileged, with many state school students dropping the subject, and lessons becoming increasingly beyond the reach of poorer pupils.

It is hoped that thousands more young people will join choirs and orchestras as a result the Department for Education investment announced today, and be able to read and write music by the time they leave school.

Government-backed hubs will provide lessons to ensure that all pupils have access to musical education, instruments, and opportunities to play.