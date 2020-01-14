government-considers-new-law-to-ban-the-possession-of-terrorist-propaganda

A new law that would make it illegal to possess extremist material, such as videos of Isil beheadings, is being considered by the Government in the wake of 2017 London Bridge attacks, the Home Secretary has confirmed.

Khuram Butt, the ringleader of the atrocity, was known to have viewed terrorist propaganda online before launching the attack in which eight people were killed.

But at the victims’ inquests last year, the Chief Coroner, expressed concern that gaps in the legislation made it difficult to act against those possessing and viewing such material.

Mark Lucraft QC, recommended the introduction of a new law that would ban material of the “most offensive and shocking character”, putting it on a par with indecent images of children.

In her official response to the coroner’s report, published on Tuesday, Priti Patel said: “The Government accepts this recommendation and is currently considering the necessity for a further offence of possessing the most serious extremist material which glorifies or encourages terrorism.

“The Government notes the Chief Coroner’s comments regarding the evidence at the inquests, the existence of the offence for a person in possession of a prohibited image of a child, and the perception that the lack of a comparative counter-terrorism offence may sometimes prevent counter terrorism policing from taking disruptive action.”