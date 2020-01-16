“government-can-reject-mercy-plea-within-2-hours”:-congress’-kts-tulsi-on-nirbhaya-case

KTS Tulsi has accused the government of causing delay in rejecting mercy plea moved of Mukesh Singh.

New Delhi:

Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi has accused the central government of causing the delay in rejecting the mercy petition moved by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the death row convicts in the Nirbahaya gang-rape and murder case.

“Mercy petition can be disposed of in two hours if the government wants. The speed at which this government runs is tremendous only when it suits them,” KTS Tulsi told news agency ANI.

In addition, KTS Tulsi said, “I do not know what the attitude of the government would be. The mercy petition can be rejected within two hours, two days or even two years. It’s just their choice,” he added.

Mukesh Kumar Singh, approached a Delhi court seeking postponement of the date of his execution on the ground that his mercy petition is pending with the President.

His mercy plea was moved to the President after the Supreme Court dismissed his curative petition on Tuesday.

“The delay is maybe due to various reasons one can’t know but in this case, I do not understand why the government takes so long particularly when a black warrant has already been issued,” said KTS Tulsi.