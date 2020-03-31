On 22 March 2020 the Australian government unveiled its second wave stimulus package aimed at helping Aussies survive the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. Out of this package has come a scheme that will see the government back 50% of new loans for small businesses from participating banks and lenders. This will provide much-needed working capital of up to $40 billion to businesses.

What is a government-backed business loan?A government-backed business loan is a loan that the government provides a guarantee to the lender on. For COVID-19 government-backed business loans, this guarantee is 50% of the funding amount. Having a partial guarantee on the funds means that lenders are able to offer loans to customers at lower rates. It also means that lenders can be less stringent than they may normally be with their lending criteria. This therefore enables lenders to offer more loans to people in need who may not have otherwise qualified for funding.Coronavirus Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Guarantee SchemeThe COVID-19 government-backed business loans, known as the Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme, are loans of up to $250,000 that are available to eligible Australian SMEs. These loans will all be unsecured with terms of up to three years and no repayments will be required for six months. On top of this, businesses will only be charged interest on the amount that they draw down. No interest will be charged on unused funds. The loans will also have no establishment or monthly fees attached.Rates for loans under the scheme will differ depending on the lender and the circumstances of the borrowing business, but generally these loans will have lower rates than standard business loans.When will the Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme loans be available?Loans under the Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme will be available from early April until 30 September 2020. The exact date the loans launch will vary somewhat depending on the participating lender.How do I qualify?To qualify for a government-backed business loan your business must have an annual turnover of less than $50 million.Which banks are offering government-backed business loans?The following banks are offering government-backed loans, as well as other forms of financial assistance, to support small businesses affected by COVID-19: ANZANZ has confirmed that it will be participating with the scheme. However, it is still finalising how it is planning on providing government-backed loans to its customers. ANZ’s COVID-19 support package that is already in place includes: 0.25% reduction in variable small business loan rates, effective from 27 March 20200.5% overall rate cut in March0.8% drop (to 2.59%) for fixed 2-year and 3-year rates for secured business loans up to $1 millionSix-month repayment deferrals, with interest capitalisedTemporary increases in overdraft facilities for 12 monthsMore infoBankwestBankwest has also confirmed that it will be providing lower rate loans that comply with the terms of the scheme. The exact rates of these loans are yet to be released. Bankwest is also providing other support measures to business customers affected by COVID-19, including: Six-month deferrals on scheduled loan repayments, including equipment finance loansWaiving merchant terminal rental and service fees for 90 daysWaiving reductions in interest for early pre-payment of business term depositsTailored restructuring options for loan customersWaiving establishment fees on overdraft productsMore infoBendigo and Adelaide BankBendigo and Adelaide Bank recently announced that the partnership will be participating in the scheme, but is still finalising the details of the loans. In addition to providing these loans, other coronavirus relief measures for businesses include: Six-month deferrals on business loan repayments, including equipment loans for eligible businessesFee waivers for restructuring of consolidation of loansWaiver of interest rate reduction for early term deposit withdrawalsDeferral of interest payments or term extensionsWaiver or deferral for a range of fees and chargesA reduction of 1% on residentially secured business loan variable ratesA reduction of 0.75% on non-residential and unsecured business loan ratesMore infoCommonwealth BankCommBank announced that it would be making up to $10 billion in funds available for extra small business loans in line with the scheme. The bank also said that interest rates on the new unsecured loans would be 5 percentage points lower than normal. In addition to these measures, CommBank also has these relief measures in place: Six-month deferrals on business loan repayments, including equipment loans (this deferral will be automatic from April to June 2020 and if needed, businesses can opt in for an additional three months)Three-month waiver of merchant and terminal feesWaiving of early redraw fees for business term depositsNABNAB has also agreed to partake in the government’s Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme. Business loans up to $250,000 will be available from NAB at a rate of 4.5% with no repayments for the first six months. The following relief measures are also already in place: Three-month deferral on business loan repaymentsExtending business loan termsHelp with restructuring business and equipment loansA deferral on business credit card repaymentsSix-month waiver on terminal rental feesA reduction of 1% for variable small business loans (from 30 March 2020)A reduction of 2% for new QuickBiz loans and all overdrafts (from 30 March 2020)More infoSuncorpSuncorp also announced that it will be taking part in the scheme, but is still finalising the details of its loans. Other measures employed by Suncorp to help small business customers include: Six-month deferral on loan repayments, with interest capitalisedThe option to change your repayments to interest-only for up to 12 monthsReducing rates for new and existing variable secured business loansFee waivers for various business deposit accountsReducing line of credit and small business overdraft rates by 0.3%Please note that new banks are still pending approval for participation in the scheme. We will strive to keep it as updated as possible as new lenders are approved.

