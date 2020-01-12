government-‘100%-committed’-to-tougher-security-checks-at-public-venues-in-honour-of-terror-victim

The government is ‘100% committed’ to implementing a law in honour of one of the Manchester Arena bombing victims.

‘Martyn’s Law’ would force public venues to incorporate specific counter-terrorism plans into their safety regimes.

Figen Murray has fought for the law to come into place, named after her son Martyn Hett, 29, who died at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Islamist Salman Abedi killed 22 people and wounded 139 when he detonated explosives as people left the concert in Manchester. More than half of them were children.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Security Minister Brandon Lewis said: ‘The Prime Minister, Home Secretary and I are all 100% behind Figen and are working to improve security measures at public venues and spaces.

‘We are working quickly to come up with a solution that will honour Martyn’s memory and all of those affected by terrorism.

‘I am pleased that last week Manchester City Council announced new licensing rules, but we are committed to going further and making Martyn’s Law a reality for all public venues across the UK.

‘I am committed to working with Figen and others to ensure that we are all safe at the public venues and spaces we enjoy.’

The newspaper reported that some venues which can host thousands of people may have to install metal detectors and scanners, while others will be told not to allow entry to anyone carrying large bags.

Earlier this week, Manchester City Council said it was prepared to ‘enshrine the principles’ of Martyn’s Law into future regulations.

The council said it was developing a scheme of best practice among licensed venues and that existing conditions would be revised to ensure venues had a counter-terrorism plan in place, including associated staff training

Announcing the Manchester proposals, Councillor Nigel Murphy, the council’s deputy leader, said: ‘We are proud to work with Figen to lead the way on bringing in an improved culture of safety in this country, but we need the Government to take action.

‘Only they have the power to get Martyn’s Law onto the statute books and we hope it treats her campaign as a priority.’

Ms Murray said: ‘It feels like a recognition and deep respect for the bereaved families and the hundreds of injured people. I am certain that Martyn’s Law will save lives through the council applying simple common sense.’

Writing in a foreward to the proposed legislation, she said: ‘Our life as an ordinary family ceased on 22nd May 2017 when our son Martyn was murdered in a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.

‘As a parent I might have been excused if I had disintegrated at that point.

‘But I tried not to do that, but instead to channel my experience to help others.

‘Exactly what that would mean I didn’t at the time know, but a year later after a theatre trip in Manchester where no security checks were performed, I knew that pushing for improved security was where I would focus.

‘Martyn’s Law isn’t going to stop terrorism. Nothing can do that.

‘But I do hope that if the government legislate for Martyn’s Law then it will mean simple common sense security will make it much harder to inflict mass casualties and fewer people will have to suffer what I and the parents of the 21 other bereaved families of Manchester have had to endure.’