Gov. Pritzker expected to extend Illinois stay-at-home order through April 30

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the state’s stay-at-home order through April 30, according to sources who have been briefed on the matter. 

The governor is expected to make the announcement official during his daily COVID-19 news conference at 2: 30 p.m. Tuesday. You’ll be able to watch that news conference live on WGN-TV and wgntv.com/live

Illinois now confirms 5,057 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including another eight deaths. The total is now 73 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

More than 30,000 people across the state have been tested for the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

