Home NEWS Gov. Charlie Baker ends year with less than $1M in campaign account

Gov. Charlie Baker ends year with less than $1M in campaign account

By
Mary Smith
-
5
0
gov.-charlie-baker-ends-year-with-less-than-$1m-in-campaign-account

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker ended 2019 with just under $1 million in cash in his campaign account.

According to records filed with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Baker had about $954,000 in his account as of Dec. 31. That’s less than the $1.4 million he reported having in his account at the end of 2018.

Baker’s second-in-command — fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito — is far outpacing him. The possible future GOP candidate for governor reported more than $1.7 million left in her campaign account.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey — also considered a possible candidate for governor in the 2022 election — reported having about $518,000 in cash in her account.

Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin reported having $320,000 in his account.

Two other statewide Democratic officeholders reported far less in available cash.

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg reported $178,000 in her campaign coffers as of the end of the year, ahead of the $62,000 reported by state Auditor Suzanne Bump.

None of the statewide candidates is up for re-election this year.

Close





Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here