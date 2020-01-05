got7’s-extra-fancy-dress-costumes-at-the-34th-golden-disc-awards-need-to-be-seen

GOT7 brought it with their fancy dress costumes on the second day of the 34th Golden Disc Awards.

K-Pop groups attending were invited to show off special costumes ahead of the awards as part of the show’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ theme.

While other idols picked an understated look, or rocked traditional dress such as Monsta X, GOT7 proved they weren’t mucking about.

Rapper Bam Bam stood out the most with his Mad Hatter get up, complete with bright orange wig and coloured contact lenses.

Vocalist Youngjae got his Kingsman on in a smart suit with an umbrella and glasses, while Mark, another rapper, slipped into detective mode complete with deerstalker and magnifying glass.

Yugyeom, dress as an agent from Men In Black, really got into his role as they made their way to the stage and brandished memory eraser; meanwhile Jinyoung riffed on the hit south Korean film Parasite and group leader JB transformed into fictional character Jang Chen from the 2017 film The Outlaws.

The jury is still out on Jackson’s costume, made up mostly of a long, dark red coat, but vampire has been the most popular guess among Ahgase, GOT7’s fandom.

The K-pop group took to the stage at the awards which took place in Seoul on Sunday and performed Eclipse and You Calling My Name in a spooky performance that was very Halloween-like.

GOT7 also picked up an album Bonsang alongside TWICE, BTS, Baekhyun from EXO, Monsta X, EXO-SC, NU’EST, Super Junior and NCT Dream.

It comes after a great year for the You Calling My Name singers in which they took home their first Daesang at the Asia Artist Awards.

As well as their comeback album Call My Name the boy group embarked on their Keep Spinning world tour which included a stop at London’s Wembley Arena.

34th Golden Disc Awards Day 2 winners Album Daesang – BTS

Album Bonsang – TWICE, BTS, EXO’S Baekhyun, Monsta X, GOT7, EXO-SC, NU’EST, Super Junior, NCT Dream

Best performance: Female – (G)I-DLE

Best performance: Male – ASTRO

Music Fan’s Choice K-Pop Star Award – BTS

Best OST – Gummy

Cosmopolitan Artist Award – TWICE, NU’EST

TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award – BTS





