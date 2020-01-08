got-star-cast-in-big-budget-new-lotr

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show clearly knows its audience.

Robert Aramayo, 27, an English actor best known as playing a younger version of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) on Game of Thrones, is set to star.

media_camera Aramayo played a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

On Tuesday, Deadline broke the news that he’s replacing original star Will Poulter, who dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. The Lord of The Rings series, which Amazon has already renewed for a season 2 ahead of season 1, has made waves for its hefty price tag.

The rights reportedly cost Amazon $US250 million ($A364 million) to nab.

Aramayo will reportedly play a young hero named Beldor. The show will be a prequel series, set thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings books and films, exploring new storylines long before Frodo lived. (For LOTR aficionados, it’ll be set during the Second Age, a time period that spans 3441 years.)

media_camera Orlando Bloom as the elf Legolas in the original LOTR trilogy.

Fellow Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle (who played Ned’s brother Benjen Stark) will also co-star. According to Indiewire, season 1 will have a whopping 20 episodes.

In December, the series reportedly put out ads looking for extras for the show – particularly people with “Character Faces (Earthy, Weathered, Dark Skin Tonnes [sic], Missing teeth, Wonderful Noses)”.

media_camera Casting is already under way for Middle-earth creatures. Picture: Supplied

It’s long been obvious Amazon is trying to seize a piece of the Game of Thrones pie and capture that show’s success, splash, prestige and audience size.

In casting alums from GOT, they couldn’t be making it any clearer: They’re coming for the throne of TV fantasy.

Will it work? Time will tell. The Lord of the Rings series does not yet have a premiere date.

