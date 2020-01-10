got-a-spare-$150,000?-you-can-hang-out-onstage-at-post-malone’s-floating-super-bowl-gig

Post Malone is celebrating this year’s Super Bowl with a gig on a floating 40,000 square foot tent, erected on the water of host city Miami’s Biscaye Bay.

The rapper is headlining the Bootsy on the Water gig set up by the Los Angeles-based h.wood Group.

Tickets aren’t cheap, however, starting with a shared lounge table for $1,000. A 13-person private yacht with VIP access is $15,000, a front-row table is $30,000, and a 12-person ‘helicopter experience’ including a front-row table will set you back $65,000.

The priciest ticket of the lot, however, allows you to share the stage with Post Malone himself. For an eye-watering £150,000, you can purchase an ‘onstage 80-person yacht suite’ for the show.

The gig takes place on January 31, and also features performances from DJs Zack Bia, Lucien, Fred Matters and IRIE plus promised “surprises”. You can see a teaser trailer for the show above.

At the Super Bowl itself, two days later, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be teaming up to deliver this year’s halftime show, following in the footsteps of 2019’s headliners Maroon 5

Lopez and Shakira confirmed the news in a pair of tweets in September. Lopez captioned hers “this is happening” alongside the date of the Super Bowl show and an image of Shakira.

Meanwhile, Post Malone was recently caught on video belting out a karaoke cover of Pantera‘s ‘Walk’, while on a night out with indie outfit Beach Fossils.