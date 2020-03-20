Gossip Girl Reboot is coming on HBO sooner than expected. Will it be better than the original? Check out to know all the latest possibilities, updates and much more.

‘Gossip Girl’ is a teenage TV series created by Josh Schwartz. This series is based on the book with the same name by Cecily Brooke. It premieres on The CW network. It is about a wealthy and rich group of teenagers living in the New York City. They all started to focus on a blogger by the name called ‘Gossip Girl’.

This series was ended years before with its 6 seasons. People still can’t get over it. But now there is news for reboot of this very popular series in the near future.

Here are some of the details you must know!

When will it be released?

There is no word for the date of its release. No official confirmation is given for the same by the makers. But it is confirmed that it will be coming with 10 episodes which will be an hour long.

Cast & Characters: Who all will be back in Gossip Girl Reboot?

The previous seasons have Blake Lively as Serena Woodsen, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald, Taylor Momsen as Jenny and many other main as well as supporting actors.

There are rumors that this time we will not see all the old characters returning. There will be a whole new group of brand new generation who will have some different targets.

Plot: What can be the storyline?

No trailer is launched to exactly tell what actually can happen. It is more likely to be a kind of sequel. A new age generation of teens trying to explore their lives. There will be more fun and entertainment this time also.

We will update you about other such information soon. Till then, stay connected.

