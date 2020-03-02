gossip-girl-reboot-adds-code-black’s-emily-alyn-lind

Now Playing

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl sequel series/reboot (whatever you want to call it besides “revival”) has found one of its new New Yorkers. Code Black’s Emily Alyn Lind has been cast in the upcoming new iteration of the beloved teen drama that launched stars like Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, Deadline reports. In the new series, Lind will play Audrey, a character who has been in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there. Lind recurred on the CBS medical drama Code Black for its first two seasons before getting promoted to series regular in Season 3. She also starred on the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies and played young Amanda Clarke on the TV series Revenge. Her movie credits include Doctor Sleep, The Babysitter, and Lights Out. Everything We Know About HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot So Far

The new Gossip Girl will be set more than a decade after the original and will reflect how much the high school experience has changed since the first generation of kids went through Constance Billard and St. Jude’s. None of the other new cast members have been announced, nor have the returns of any original cast members, save for Kristen Bell, who will return as narrator. The series is written by Joshua Safran and executive-produced by Safran and original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Gossip Girl does not yet have a premiere date. The HBO Max streaming service launches in May.

Emily Alyn LindPhoto: Emma McIntyre, Getty Images