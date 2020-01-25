Home NEWS Gorka Marquez desperate for Strictly Come Dancing return and we need this...

Gorka Marquez desperate for Strictly Come Dancing return and we need this to happen

By
Mary Smith
-
5
0
gorka-marquez-desperate-for-strictly-come-dancing-return-and-we-need-this-to-happen

Gorka Marquez is eager to slip back into his sequins for a Strictly Come Dancing return, as he would love his daughter to see him in action on the dancefloor.

The 29-year-old Spanish dancer and choreographer didn’t have a celebrity partner for last year’s BBC One show, but he was involved in the group numbers.

He’s previously been partnered with Katie Piper, EastEnders star Tameka Empson, and The X Factor’s Alexandra Burke.

‘I’d love to be back and I’d love to be back on the dancefloor with a partner,’ he told the Manchester Evening News. ‘It’s a great team at Strictly and my little one will be able to see me dance.’

On being left out of the line-up in 2019, which saw Neil Jones step up instead, Gorka continued: ‘Every couple was amazing and if it was to happen, last year was the best year, because I got to spend time with Gemma and Mia.’

The star has a daughter with former soap star Gemma Atkinson, who he met when she was a contestant on Strictly in 2017.

The couple welcomed Mia in July last year.

Meanwhile, Gorka revealed that he was very proud of how hard gym-enthusiast Gemma has trained since having their child by C-section.

‘I’m very proud of her,’ he continued. ‘She couldn’t train after giving birth and had to go to a healthy diet with juices and rest and recovery. She’s had people saying, “that’s not you, that’s pictures of you before” [on social media] but she’s been training.’

The couple delighted fans by performing on Strictly’s Christmas edition together back in December, with Gorka recalling: ‘It was a great opportunity to spend time together.’

And on whether he’d be keen for Mia to follow in his footsteps, he added: ‘I’d like her to do whatever she wants to do but she already has a lot of rhythm. Because of my job and Gemma’s job on the radio we both love music.’



Got a showbiz story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson furious over daughter Mia’s first word as Gorka Marquez is left smug

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez start heartwarming Christmas tradition for baby Mia ahead of Strictly Christmas special


TV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here