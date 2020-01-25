gorka-marquez-desperate-for-strictly-come-dancing-return-and-we-need-this-to-happen

Gorka Marquez is eager to slip back into his sequins for a Strictly Come Dancing return, as he would love his daughter to see him in action on the dancefloor.

The 29-year-old Spanish dancer and choreographer didn’t have a celebrity partner for last year’s BBC One show, but he was involved in the group numbers.

He’s previously been partnered with Katie Piper, EastEnders star Tameka Empson, and The X Factor’s Alexandra Burke.

‘I’d love to be back and I’d love to be back on the dancefloor with a partner,’ he told the Manchester Evening News. ‘It’s a great team at Strictly and my little one will be able to see me dance.’

On being left out of the line-up in 2019, which saw Neil Jones step up instead, Gorka continued: ‘Every couple was amazing and if it was to happen, last year was the best year, because I got to spend time with Gemma and Mia.’

The star has a daughter with former soap star Gemma Atkinson, who he met when she was a contestant on Strictly in 2017.

The couple welcomed Mia in July last year.

Meanwhile, Gorka revealed that he was very proud of how hard gym-enthusiast Gemma has trained since having their child by C-section.

‘I’m very proud of her,’ he continued. ‘She couldn’t train after giving birth and had to go to a healthy diet with juices and rest and recovery. She’s had people saying, “that’s not you, that’s pictures of you before” [on social media] but she’s been training.’

The couple delighted fans by performing on Strictly’s Christmas edition together back in December, with Gorka recalling: ‘It was a great opportunity to spend time together.’

And on whether he’d be keen for Mia to follow in his footsteps, he added: ‘I’d like her to do whatever she wants to do but she already has a lot of rhythm. Because of my job and Gemma’s job on the radio we both love music.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson furious over daughter Mia’s first word as Gorka Marquez is left smug

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez start heartwarming Christmas tradition for baby Mia ahead of Strictly Christmas special





