gorillaz-vow-to-keep-their-‘song-machine’-running-despite-coronavirus-concerns

With the coronavirus shutting down concert venues, festivals, and recording studios around the country, one band remains immune to the virus’ effects: The largely digital/animated “collective,” Gorillaz. Since the band is the brainchild mainly of Damon Albarn, who does much of the behind-the-scenes work to bring Gorillaz’s music to life, “they” released a statement to Instagram vowing that their currently running Song Machine project will “remain on” through the coronavirus crisis.

There were two previous releases from the project: “Momentary Bliss” featuring Slaves and Slowthai and “Désolé” with Fatoumata Diawara. The group also teased a collaboration with Tame Impala. The statement, written from the perspective of band bassist/spokesman Murdoc Niccals, reads:

I, Murdoc Niccals, along with Noodle, Russel and the other one, have full confidence that together with you, my adoring fans, we shall ride out the storm. In the coming days and weeks, we will face many challenges. But even though large tracts of mankind grind to a halt in the face of this formidable foe, we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end.

And even if a large part of the planet becomes completely bored out of their melons, we will not surrender. We will carry on the struggle. Until the day we can go outside again with open arms, high five, group hug, fist bump, and maybe even French kiss. Until then. We’ve got this, and more importantly the machine remains ON!”

Gorillaz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.