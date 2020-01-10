gorgeous-dog-survives-being-shot-in-the-head-twice-by-cruel-owner

A friendly young dog is looking for a loving home after surviving being shot four times by a twisted animal abuser.

Bucky the three year-old Australian shepherd was found gravely injured by two Good Samaritans in Bend, Oregon, last month.

They rushed him to Bend’s Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Clinic, where medics discovered he’d been shot in the head and shoulders four times.

Miraculously, Bucky survived his injuries, and has now recovered after surgery.

His previous owner, who has not been named, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree animal abuse, Fox12 reported.

Karen Burns from the Humane Society of Central Oregon says Bucky is ready to be rehomed, but can only live with adults because of past abuse he has suffered.

She explained: ‘Bucky’s future needs to be an adult only home due to his past history and distressing experience.

‘His new family should have experience in dog training and behavior modification.’

Prospective adopters who think they might be a good match have been asked to contact the society and complete the relevant paperwork.