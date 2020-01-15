Gordon Taylor risks axe from PFA charity role over concerns how his £2m salary is funded

Gordon Taylor is facing the possibility of being formally removed as a trustee of the Professional Footballers’ Association Charity after a full statutory inquiry into the organisation was launched.

The Daily Telegraph exclusively revealed that the Charity Commission would be questioning the PFA back in November 2018, after concerns were raised both about how Taylor’s chief executive annual pay of more than £2 million was funded, and the relationship between the PFA Charity and the trade union.

Although no findings have yet been made, the commission has been looking into the PFA for 14 months and has decided to escalate its work into its most serious intervention, a statutory inquiry.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission expressed “serious concerns” after “extensive engagement” and promised that, where necessary, action would be taken.

Its potential sanctions following a statutory inquiry include freezing bank accounts, official warnings and suspending trustees for misconduct or mismanagement. It also has the discretionary power to disqualify a person from acting as a charity trustee or in a senior management function.

The commission’s powers and sanctions are aimed at protecting charities from further harm. The PFA’s accounts for 2017-18 detailed staff costs of just over £4m for a company listed as PFA Charity. And yet, on page 18 of the same accounts, it was stated that “the Charity does not have any employees and therefore no salaries or wages have been paid during the year”.