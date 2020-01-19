gordon-ramsay’s-son-jack-‘joins-royal-marines-after-uni-and-becomes-butt-of-everyone’s-cooking-jokes’

Apparently, it doesn’t matter how successful a chef Gordon Ramsay is – not all his kids want to follow in his Michelin-starred footsteps.

In fact, the TV cook’s eldest son Jack has reportedly chosen a career in the Royal Marines.

Yeah, we were confused too, but each to their own, ey?

The 20-year-old enlisted as an £18,000-a-year recruit after finishing his degree at Exeter university, the Mail On Sunday reported.

Jack allegedly started the gruelling 32-week training course late last year and he even looks the part because he’s shaved his head.

He’s reportedly being put through his paces alongside other recruits with a series of assault courses, gym tests and endurance marches.

Sounds… painful.

A source at the training centre in Devon claimed Jack’s fitting in well and naturally, is the butt of everyone’s cooking jokes.

‘First and foremost, he is just another marine recruit to us, a “bod”. There’s no nepotism here and no favouritism,’ the insider told the Mail.

‘He’s getting his head down and delivering the goods so far. He seems fit and is well liked.

‘Not surprisingly, there’s a lot of good-natured banter when Jack and his mates sit down to eat and when they’re on a field exercise about who should prepare the rations.’

Top lols, guys. Really, really top lols.

If things all go to plan, Jack will be getting his coveted green beret later this year.

We’re not sure how long he’s been harbouring the Marines dream but he did say last year that he wanted to step outside his comfort zone.

On the Channel 4 documentary Born Famous, he admitted: ‘I have grown up in a bubble. I’ve never had to fight or do anything for myself.

‘I don’t know what I’m like without everything I’ve got.’

The graduate’s made no mention of his rumoured new choice of profession, although he was spotted rocking a shaved head when he returned home for Christmas and when he joined the Ramsays for a family holiday to the Maldives.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Gordon’s reps for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Harry and Meghan filmed pitching voiceover skills at Lion King premiere

MORE: Will Smith and his guns in Bad Boys 3 have raked in millions and proved we’re way too predictable





