gordon-ramsay-reveals-son-oscar’s-very-rude-first-words

He’s known for having a bit of a temper when he’s hard at work in the kitchen.

And now it seems chef Gordon Ramsay’s use of foul language has rubbed off on his nine-month-old son Oscar.

Gordon has revealed the tot’s first words and, it appears, he has taken after his famous dad when it comes to his vocabulary.

They do say like father, like son, after all…

Gordon Ramsay has revealed his son’s first words, and they’re pretty rude (Credit: Splash News)

The four-letter word came after Oscar tried solids for the first time.

Read more: Gemma Collins backs Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down

Gordon told Perth Now: “He did his first solids, but he spat them out within three seconds. It was butternut squash puree.”

He did his first solids, but he spat them out within three seconds.

The chef added: “And you can sort of lip read, Tana my wife was cooking. And I think the words that came out of his mouth were “[expletive] disgusting!”‘

However, Gordon was quick to shift the blame for Oscar’s bad meal over to his wife – who is a cookbook author.

Gordon said wife Tana cooked the meal Oscar didn’t like (Credit: Splash News)

He said: “He knows that there is only one chef in the house and that is me.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby wants to buy Gwyneth’s vagina-scented candle

Gordon and Tana welcomed Oscar – their fifth child – last April.

The pair are also parents to grown-up children Matilda, Jack, Megan and Holly.

Gordon recently shared a New Year picture with his youngest, showing the tot wrapped up against the cold during a walk on a beach in Cornwall.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.