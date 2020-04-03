🔥Gordon Ramsay mocked for 'S Club 7 hair' by Gino and Fred as trio set off on their American Road Trip🔥

Gordon Ramsay’s hairdo raised eyebrows during the first episode of Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip last night.

Ramsay was in Mexico with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix for the first leg of their American Road Trip, where they chased tequila, chilli and stopped off to eat the best breakfast in the world.

During the trip, Ramsay tried his hand at spearfishing, and after a dip in the water, his hair took on a new look – which was ruthlessly mocked by his mates.

While slicing the fish he’d caught, D’Acampo and Sirieix took a swipe at the 53-year-old celebrity chef’s hair, which was now pushed forward in a fringe rather than his normally quiffed style.

“I cannot take him seriously with his hair like that,” said D’Acampo.

“No me neither – it’s like S Club 7,” Sirieix added.

Ramsay laughed it off, saying: “I’ve just come out of the water!”

The trio were in Mexico for the first leg of their American Road Trip, which will see them head up into California, across to Las Vegas in Nevada and back down to Texas.

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in pictures

Last night’s episode also included the terrifying racing accident that occurred while the trio were filming in Mexico.

D’Acampo’s vehicle crashed while racing Ramsay on the Baja 400 track.

“I was going 70 or 80 miles an hour, and when I hit it I thought, ‘This is over now. I’m going to die’,” D’Acampo said in March of the incident.

“The thing that scared me the most is that my fuel tank burst and I had petrol all over me.”

D’Acampo returned to filming after a 24 hour recovery break.