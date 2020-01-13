gordon-ramsay-jokes-nine-month-old-son-is-already-swearing

Gordon Ramsay joked that his nine-month-old son Oscar is taking after him and swearing already and we honestly wouldn’t be surprised.

The father-of-five, who has made a name for himself as the world’s premiere potty-mouthed TV chef, revealed that little Oscar has already developed a rather sophisticated palette and won’t stand for any ‘disgusting’ food cooked by his wife.

Rude, much?

‘He [ate] his first solids, but he spat them out within three seconds,’ he told Perth Now.

‘It was butternut squash puree. You can sort of lip read and Tana, my wife, was cooking.’

Putting the blame on his wife, he continued: ‘I think the words that came out of his mouth [were] “fing disgusting.”

‘He knows that there is only one chef in the house and that is me.’

Like father, like son, eh?

The Hell’s Kitchen star has five kids with wife of 23 years Tana, with the rest of the Ramsay clan consisting of Megan, 22, twins Jack and Holly, 20, and Matilda, 18.

And when they’re not being wholesome AF rocking adorable matching pyjamas, the kids have the ability to annoy their dad, with Gordon branding the blossoming relationship between his daughter Holly and Gino D’Acampo’s son Luciano a ‘fnightmare.’

It was previously reported the pair got involved after meeting on the set of their fathers’ joint new show Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

However, for former Celebrity Juice captain Gino, the relationship came with plenty of opportunities to annoy his co-star.

‘What a great pleasure to know that my son is dating Gordon’s daughter,’ Gino joked.

‘Just to annoy him. Just to really annoy him.’





