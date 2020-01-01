google-pixel-4a-renders-have-got-gadget-fans-excited-as-2020-kicks-off

Google has got into the habit of releasing its own phones each year under the Pixel branding.

And while the flagships Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were met with lukewarm reviews, 2019’s more affordable Pixel 3a was highly praised.

It took everything that was good about Pixel phones – namely the camera and the stock Android experience – and put it into a budget package that neatly undercut the likes of Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy phones.

Now a series of renders have emerged of a ‘Pixel 4a’ that may see the light of day later this year. Gadget fans are anticipating the Pixel 4’s dual-camera and facial recognition features but with a much lower price.

The CAD-based renders were created by tech site 91Mobiles and serial gadget leaker Steve McFly – better known by the handle Onleaks.

And here comes my last late #Christmas gift in form of your very first and early look at the #Google #Pixel4a!

360° video gorgeous 5K renders dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/rsvRkjVOln pic.twitter.com/sqG6J5knSR — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 28, 2019

The renders show the device holding on to the standard 3.5mm headphone jack and the physical fingerprint scanner. Both of which were absent on the Pixel 4 – which launched with a price of £669 for the standard model and £829 for the XL version.

Google hasn’t made any official comment about the existence of the Pixel 4a, but it’s reasonable to assume the company will produce one to keep its smartphone dreams alive.

The Pixel 3a was revealed in May last year so if the Pixel 4a is in the pipeline, we probably won’t see it until the summer.