google-drops-xiaomi-smart-home-cameras-after-user-is-shown-images-from-strangers’-houses

Google has moved swiftly to block security cameras built by Chinese company Xiaomi from accessing its smart home platform after a worrying security breach occurred this week.

As reported by Android Police, one user found his Google Home Hub started unexpectedly showing pictures of other people’s houses.

He was attempting to stream footage from his own Xiaomi Mijia security camera but was instead shown images from other people’s cameras.

Most of the images simply showed empty rooms, but in one case he was shown the still image of a sleeping baby.

The issue was reported to Google, which provided the tech publication with the following statement: ‘We’re aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we’re disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices.’

As such, any Xiaomi Mi Home devices will be unable to operate with the Google Assistant until the two companies have concluded their investigation into the issue.

Although this flaw is worrying, it doesn’t appear to have been replicated or reported by any other users yet. Xiaomi has yet to comment on the issue.