🔥Google data reveals the dramatic impact social distancing has had on Brits' lives🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Google has begun sharing location data which lays bare the dramatic extent to which Britons’ movements have been scaled back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US tech giant’s new scheme uses aggregated, anonymised data from products such as Google Maps to compile reports on how our lives are changing to adapt to stringent social distancing measures rolled out during the Covid-19 crisis.

The first report for the UK showed that visits to retail and recreation locations such as restaurants, cafes, shopping centres and museums dropped by a staggering 85 per cent between February 16 and March 29 – the first period for which such data has been pulled together.

Trips to the park and the seaside also fell by more than 50 per cent, while journeys to transit stations fell by 75 per cent.

Commutes to offices and other places of work meanwhile plummeted by 55 per cent.

Before and during Coronavirus lockdown – In pictures

The data exposes the radical impact the UK’s ongoing nationwide lockdown, introduced on March 23, has had on public life in the UK.

The Government has committed to reviewing the lockdown measures in three weeks, and relaxing them if possible, but senior figures have warned the restrictions may need to be in place for a much longer period of time.

While the restrictions apply nationwide, Google’s report also features a county-by-county breakdown of movement habits, which Google said it plans to update “regularly”.​

The information being used to produce the new reports is traditionally used by the company for apps such as Maps – to reveal when specific places of interest are busiest, as well as to revise driving routes when being used for navigation, for example.

The data comes from Google users who have Location History turned on in their Google account settings – a setting which is turned off by default.

However, it can also be turned off at any time from within Location History setting, and data can also be directly deleted from a user’s Google Maps timeline.

Offering assurances over people’s privacy regarding its latest venture, the company said it would not include any personally identifiable information in the reports at any point.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

The Government meanwhile voiced its own support for the scheme, saying it would help assess the impact of social distancing measures put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We’re working closely with tech companies to find innovative ways to stop the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

“Google’s publication of Covid-19 mobility reports will help improve our understanding of the impact of the social distancing measures.

“Using anonymous data in this way is a great example of how we can do that, while continuing to protect people’s personal data.”

The Culture Secretary’s note of approval came as the number of people confirmed to have died in care in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus rose to 3,605 on Friday, up from 2,921 the day before.

The Department of Health said that 173,784 tests have now been carried out – 38,168 of which came back positive.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.