Gooey butter cake melting hearts, and taste buds, across U.S.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2010

Stephanie S. Cordle

If you’re a St. Louisan, one of life’s baffling questions is: “Why hasn’t gooey butter cake caught on nationwide?”Seriously, what’s not to like about a cake with far more butter than needed, and that’s coated liberally with powdered sugar?So there’s good news, Gateway gourmands. Our venerable snack staple is seeping its way across America.In a story this week in USA Today — subtitled “How one man’s mistake turned into a city’s favorite dessert” — the author dives fork-deep into the treat.While the author was not impressed with the cake’s outward appearance, she quickly rebounds to hit the crucial point: “But when you’ve got something that’s buttery, sweet, crunchy and creamy all delivered in each perfect bite, who cares about looks?”The article retells the tale of how the cake came about, how in the early 1940s, Johnny Hoffman of St. Louis Pastries Bakery, a baking cooperative, created the cake by accidentally confusing the amounts of flour and butter.Best of all, Kendrick notes that word is spreading like warm butter to other U.S. locales.Restaurants in Milwaukee and Austin, Texas have begun to serve their own versions of gooey butter cake, one made with smoked blueberry jam and other with double chocolate.Best of all, the article reports that a plain gooey butter cake can be bought at Sugar Couture bakery in Brooklyn, New York.What’s left to say except, “You’re welcome, America.”

