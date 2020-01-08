good-samaritan-searches-for-family-who-lost-home-video-of-baby’s-first-steps

A kind filmmaker is searching for a family whose baby’s first steps were recorded on a VHS tape he had.

Jim McKay bought a VCR from a thrift store in Cedar Park, Texas months ago, but had no idea it contained a video tape.

The VCR sat in his house, unused for months before he finally turned it on – and when he did, he discovered it held a family’s special memory.

Inside the VCR was a tape dated September 1994 titled ‘Tyre learns to Walk.’ When McKay played it, he learned it was footage of a family of a baby named ‘Tyre’ who was taking his first steps.

Now, McKay is searching for Tyre’s family, or Tyre himself, who would be approximately 26-years-old, in hopes that he may reunite the family with their long-lost tape.

McKay told Fox: ‘Hopefully we can get this video out there and help find this family. I know for a fact that they would love to see this again.’

He also plans to give the family back their VCR, which is a Sharp VCRPlus , so they can watch the video of Tyre’s first steps.

The heartwarming film shows Tyre taking his first wobbly steps as his father encourages him with open arms.

After the toddler manages to take a few steps, he falls to the ground and his family can be heard clapping and congratulating the child.

‘To go back in time and see the first steps of your child, that’s pretty cool,’ McKay said.

McKay is now asking anyone with information on the tape’s owners to contact him via email at jim.simple@gmail.com. He added that anyone who reaches out regarding the tape should include ‘VHS’ in the subject line of their email.