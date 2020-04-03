good-omens-season-2:-release-date,-cast-and-more!-everything-we-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-series!

Good Omens is a miniseries based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett & Neil Gaiman. Co-Produced by Amazon & BBC Studios. Directed by Douglas Mackinnon. The series released on Amazon Prime on May 31st,2019. It told the story of a sacred emissary & a fallen angel as they attempt to maintain a strategic distance from Armageddon on Earth.Starring David Tennant as the devil Crowley, & Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. It is a story about two long time friends, who lives on Earth as representatives of Hell & Heaven. They seek to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and with it Armageddon, the final battle between Hell & Heaven.After a massive success of season 1, fans were sure to have a season 2. However, the creators haven’t canceled the show, so season 2 might release time within 2021.No official confirmation is being made by the creators about season 2 yet, but according to them, it is not entirely out of the question. Though they wanted to make only limited episodes of this show. We, as fans, just have to see what happens in the future regarding this series.The cast mainly includes Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, David Tennant as Crowley, Daniel Mays as Arthur Young, Sian Brooke as Deidre Young, Ned Dennehy as Hastur, Ariyon Bakare as Ligur, Nick Offerman as Thaddeus Dowling, Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub, Nina Sosanya as Sister Mary, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael.It also includes Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young, Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, Frances McDormand as the voice of God, Adria Arjona as Anathema Device, Miranda Richardson as Madam Tracy, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer, Mireille Enos as War, Bill Paterson as R.P.Tyler.