“good-omens-season-2”-is-on-the-cards-or-just-out-of-the-league???-here-are-the-details!!!

The predetermined television series, Good Omens created by Neil Gaiman, will be coming with another season soon.

The show is based on the novel named “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. It runs on Amazon and BBC studios.

Good Omens caricatures Christ mythology and makes fun of all that is considered as holy. It is destructive and youthful.

Most importantly, the show makes you laugh rather than making you cry. The show is definitely worth a watch.

Season 1 was a huge success and was loved by all. Hence, the arrival of the second season will be a piece of great news for the Good Omens fans.

Release date: Good Omens 2

There is no information about the release of the upcoming season. In fact, it is not even announced officially. But, if season 2 happens, it will be released in 2021 on Amazon Prime.

Cast: Good Omens 2

Season 2 will involve,

David Tennant as Crowley

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Micheal Sheen as Aziraphale

Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer

Micheal Mckean as Shadwell

Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy

Adria Arjona as Anathema Device

Sam Taylor as Adam Young

Plot: Good Omens 2

The plot of the next season is not known. But, let’s look back to the previous one. The show is all about the demon named Crowley and an angel named Aziraphale. Both of them are great friends grown on earth as a part of heaven and hell. Both find a way to stop the Antichrist and Armageddon.

There are a lot of reasons for the fans to like and wait for another season to come. I mean, it has a great concept, adorable friendship, and humor, which makes the show completely unique.

We must talk about the casts as well because David Tennant and Micheal Sheen were just fantastic.

It’s still a big question of whether Gaiman will be coming with another season or not. But, if it arrives, it’s assured that the season will be coming with more of whimsical tones than season 1.