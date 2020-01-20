good-newwz-crosses-rs-200-crore-mark,-becomes-akshay-kumar’s-3rd-film-to-hit-double-century-in-2019

Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh,Instagram

Akshay Kumar has once again put yet another feather in his cap as Good Newwz has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office in just 24 days of its release.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, has been having a fantastic run in cities like Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Mumbai. With films like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar has now scored three double centuries in a year. He is perhaps the only Bollywood actor to achieve this feat in the history of Indian box office. The total box office collection of Good Newwz, so far, now stands at Rs 201.14 crore.

“#GoodNewwz scores double century… Flies past ₹ 200 cr mark… Has had a glorious run in #Delhi, #NCR, #Punjab, #Mumbai… Crosses *lifetime bizof #MissionMangal… [Week 4] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 201.14 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Good Newwz had crossed Rs 50 crore in its first weekend (3 days) itself. It then crossed Rs100 crore mark in 6 days and Rs 125 crore in 7 days. In 10 days, it managed to cross over Rs 150 crore mark and conquered yet another milestone of Rs 175 crore in 13 days. With the new releases and less screen counts across the country, the movie still managed to cross Rs 200 crore mark with ease.

“#GoodNewwz benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 13

₹ 200 cr: Day 24

#India biz.

SUPER-HIT,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With back-to-back hits, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Akshay has become the biggest bankable star in Bollywood. And it looks like it is now time to crown a new King of Bollywood and there’s no better contender than the Khiladi Kumar.