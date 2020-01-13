good-newwz-box-office-collection:-akshay-kumar,-kareena-kapoor-khan’s-film-earns-rs-190.09-cr-by-week-3

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz refuses to slow down at the box office. The film which released on 27 December, 2019, is inching towards the Rs 200 crore milestone. The film which opened Rs 17.56, had surged to Rs 65.99 crore by end of its opening weekend. In its first week, Good Newwz minted Rs 127.90 crore. As the film enters its third week run, analysts note that Good Newwz has earned a total of Rs 190.09 crore so far.

However, experts also observe a reduction of screen space due to multiple new releases like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Deepika Padukone’e drama Chhapaak and Rajnikanth’s cop film Darbar.

Check out the box office figures here

Meanwhile, on 10 January, experts shared that Good Newwz has raked in $9 million (Rs 64.55 crore) in the international market. The film earned $4.31 million in US and Canada; $ 1.44 million in UAE; 1.04 million in the UK and $1.30 million in Australia and New Zealand.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh’s sperms get exchanged in an IVF clinic. The film has been jointly produced by Karan Johar Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films.

Meanwhile, Kumar who has had a successful 2019 with back-to-back hits such as Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, is gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. He will also been seen in Raghav Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, opposite Advani. Kumar has also started working on historical drama Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chillar.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 13: 22: 44 IST