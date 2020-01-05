good-newwz-box-office-collection:-akshay-kumar,-diljit-dosanjh’s-comedy-nears-rs-150-cr-mark-on-day-8

After sliding past the Rs 100 crore mark, Good Newwz is on its way to make Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office, predict trade analysts. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, the film has now earned Rs 147.70 crore in its eight-day-long run in cinemas. On its second Saturday (4 January), Good Newwz grossed Rs 11.70 crore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Adil Hussain in a still from Good Newwz

The comedy has been performing exceeding well in metros and multiplexes in North India. With small-budget films Bhangra Paa Le, Shimla Mirch, and Sab Kushal Mangal out, despite being a holdover film, Good Newwz has the potential to trend uncontested.

According to a Business Today report, the film has been a success in overseas markets as well with Rs 45.82 crore in its kitty. Around $3.05 million in USA and Canada, and $1.06 million from UAE/GCC box office were generated. If Good Newwz continues moving ahead at this pace it can cross Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal’s collections.

Here are the latest box office figures

#GoodNewwz continues its dream run… Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat… North circuits outstanding… Nears ₹ 150 cr… Has a strong chance of hitting ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 147.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2020

Good Newwz follows two couples with same last names, who are looking to have babies via in-vitro fertilisation. The story deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh’s sperm is accidentally exchanged. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films have jointly produced this project.

Good Newwz marks the onscreen reunion of Khan and Kapoor after almost a decade. The two have previously worked together in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan. For Dosanjh, this film marks his first venture with Dharma.

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 12: 43: 24 IST