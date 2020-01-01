good-newwz-box-office:-akshay-kumar,-kareena-kapoor-khan’s-film-likely-to-cross-rs-100-cr-mark-on-day-5

The last Bollywood release of 2019, Good Newwz, is heading to Rs 100 crore club. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comedy has earned Rs 17.56 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collection of five days to Rs 94.60 crore.

Good Newwz collected Rs 13.41 crore on Monday, Rs 16.20 crore on Tuesday after a weekend total of Rs 64.99 crore. Trade analysts note that the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone on 1 January.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh’s sperms get exchanged in an IVF clinic. The film has been jointly produced by Karan Johar Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films.

Earlier this year, Kumar opened up on his experience of reuniting with Kareena after a decade on the big screen, and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing, and I think it will show brilliantly on screen,” he said, as quoted by NDTV.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film hit the theatres on 27 December.

