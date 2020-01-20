good-newwz-becomes-akshay-kumar’s-third-consecutive-film-to-cross-rs-200-cr-mark-at-domestic-box-office

Despite the release of films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak, and Darbar, Akshay Kumar’s comedy Good Newwz has been steadily generating revenue at the domestic box office. It has now become the actor’s third consecutive film to mint over Rs 200 crore.

Producer Karan Johar made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. According to his tweet, Good Newwz, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, has now made Rs 201.14 crore in 24 days.

Trade analysts report the film has surpassed the lifetime business of Kumar’s 2019 space drama Mission Mangal. They further write it has been received well in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Mumbai.

Here is the tweet

All smiles everywhere! THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE♥️ #GoodNewwz@akshaykumar#KareenaKapoorKhan@diljitdosanjh@Advani_Kiara@apoorvamehta18@ShashankKhaitan@raj_a_mehta@NotSoSnob@ZeeStudios_@DharmaMovies#CapeOfGoodFilms@ZeeMusicCompanypic.twitter.com/I5s6G157JQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 20, 2020

Here are the domestic box office figures

#GoodNewwz scores double century… Flies past ₹ 200 cr mark… Has had a glorious run in #Delhi, #NCR, #Punjab, #Mumbai… Crosses *lifetime bizof #MissionMangal… [Week 4] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 201.14 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Hindustan Times notes this comedy venture is Advani’s second film to reach this milestone after Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu drama Arjun Reddy.

It was recently reported Good Newwz had minted Rs 300 crore (gross) globally. According to trade analysts, Good Newwz has fared well in the US and Canada, minting $ 4.68 million in three weeks.

Here are the international box office numbers

#GoodNewwz nears $ 10 million in international markets… Total till 13 Jan 2020: $ 9.81 million [₹ 69.52 cr]… Key markets…



⭐#USA #Canada: $ 4.68 mn



⭐#UAE #GCC: $ 1.52 mn



⭐#UK: $ 1.15 mn



⭐#Australia#NZ#Fiji: $ 1.40 mn#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

The film, which opened with Rs 17.56 crore, had surged to Rs 65.99 crore by the end of its opening weekend. In its first week, Good Newwz collected a whopping Rs 127.90 crore.

Good Newwz deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh’s sperm samples get exchanged in an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) clinic. The film has been jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films. The film also features Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra, and Anjana Sukhani in supporting roles.

