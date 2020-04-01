Good news: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai to return to TV: Sameer-Naina to ROMANCE again

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, starring Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh premiered on Sony and depicted a romantic love story set in the 90s era. The show received critical acclaim with praises for its performances and real-life love story and script. The show bid adieu to TV screen but is still remembered by fans.

However, now it is good news for all the fans. The show is returning to TV. Well, as this time of social distancing and quarantine mode, the channel is set to bring the show back. The audience will get to see Sameer and Naina’s cute romance from today (1st April) at 10.30

Sony TV took to Instagram and shared the news with their fans. Check here

Are you excited to watch the show?

