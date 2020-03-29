good-news-for-several-yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-fans:-new-episodes-to-air-from-30-march

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the favorite Star Plus show made by Director’s Kut has very good news coming because of its loyal viewers.

The show will air new episodes starting tomorrow 30 March may be the news we’ve at IWMBuzz.com.

Yes, it had been heard by you right!!

Actually, the makers and channel have an excellent bank of episodes that have been shot prior to the Coronavirus outbreak can happen and halt the standard lifestyle of the tv screen industry.

And from tomorrow onwards, the show will air new episodes which really demands a celebration and celebration for all your Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans needless to say!!

Once we know, the story is crucially poised with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) learning of his daughter being alive.

Will we see Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) meeting their daughter?

Are you currently all glad to see new episodes from tomorrow?

