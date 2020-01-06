good-morning-britain’s-weather-girl-laura-tobin-rages-at-‘climate-change-denier’-over-australia-wildfires

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Good Morning Britain weather girl Laura Tobin went in hard on Australian MP Craig Kelly as he denied a link between carbon emissions and the Australia wildfires.

Joining Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on today’s show, Kelly insisted that fuel loads, which is flammable material surrounding a fire such as dry grassy fields and trees, were to blame for the devastating disaster.

He then went on to argue that there’s ‘simply no trend’ between longterm rainfall and carbon emissions, which prompted Laura to hit back.

Laura slammed: ‘Australia has just had the highest temperature ever recorded and the driest year ever recorded. At the moment, we want everyone in the world to commit to being one-and-a-half degrees to lower our global temperature rise, you can’t even commit to two degrees.

‘You have the second-highest carbon emission per person on earth and you’re burying your head in the sand. You’re not a climate skeptic, you’re a climate denier.’

‘Piers, you’ve got to look at the science and what the scientists are telling us,’ Kelly said.

‘The three factors that caused the bush fires are firstly the fuel loads, we have a record number of fuel loads on the ground and every single rural commission from our past bush fires has said we have to reduce our fuel loads and that is the main issue.’

But Piers wasn’t having any of it and retorted: ‘Most people would agree that the planet is heating up at a dangerous level and a lot of the contributing factors of that is the manmade use of fossil fuels and our carbon footprint.

‘Why would you, as a senior politician in Australia, encourage people to do the complete opposite of what scientists are advising us to do?’

Good Morning Britain audiences applauded Laura Tobin as she schooled Australian MP Craig Kelly

Go on Laura tearing into this Climate Denial #GMB — The Man 🦁❤️ (@icwfan1987) January 6, 2020

#gmb this guy’s even getting both barrells from Laura Tobin. Bloody hell. — Dan (@Daniel_Reeves_) January 6, 2020

Laura going in on #GMB pic.twitter.com/nrKWBfsIxI — € M M 4 (@Emma_Viveash) January 6, 2020

Oooh go @Lauratobin1 I’ve never heard you so furious #AustralianBushfire #GMB #ClimateChange — Helen Mackie (@HelenMackie27) January 6, 2020

@GMB well done @Lauratobin1 for your excellent argument against climate denial. Look forward to more of your intelligent input on GMB please 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Romola (@rchibber) January 6, 2020

@GMB well done @Lauratobin1 for telling mr Kelly how it is and for calling him what he is. A climate denier. — jamie (@jamie74189210) January 6, 2020

Well done @Lauratobin1 on putting @CraigKellyMP in his place on @GMB clearly he hasn’t a clue just sticking his head in the sand #AustralianWildFires #GMB — HRH Nick Power (@Nickcarrick) January 6, 2020

‘Well Piers, fossil fuels are one of the things that our lifestyle depends upon and if we try to do without fossil fuels, especially in Australia, and especially over Christmas, it’s something that can’t be done,’ Kelly responded.

Almost 500,000,000 animals have been wiped out in blazes with more than 135 fires still burning across New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state. Almost 70 of those fires are still not contained by firefighters and pose a risk to lives.

Unsurprisingly, viewers cheered for Laura after her impassioned speech, with one writing: ‘Well done @Lauratobin1 for your excellent argument against climate denial. Look forward to more of your intelligent input on GMB please.’

‘Well done @Lauratobin1 for telling Mr Kelly how it is and for calling him what he is. A climate denier,’ added another on Twitter.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan furiously rants about ‘garbage’ Greggs vegan steak bake and claims ‘there’s nothing virtuous about it’

MORE: Good Morning Britain audiences can’t get heads around new format as Piers Morgan rocks up 30 minutes later than usual





