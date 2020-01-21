good-morning-britain’s-susanna-reid-defies-aging-process-in-incredible-20-year-throwback

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid has shared a stunning throwback video from her early days as a newsreader and honestly, we are shook.

Proving she hasn’t aged a day, the 49-year-old broadcaster posted a clip of her first national news bulletin for the BBC from 20 years ago.

In the footage, Susanna began the May Day Bank Holiday broadcast with a report of a demonstration from anti-capitalist campaigners which was set to last for four days.

Unsurprisingly, Susanna’s followers were absolutely gobsmacked by the post and flooded her replies on Twitter with compliments.

‘You haven’t aged one bit you look fantastic,’ commented one user, while another echoed a similar sentiment and wrote: ‘You haven’t aged at all!

Susanna, we need your beauty tips, please!

Susanna joined BBC Breakfast in 2003 before joining Good Morning Britain in 2014 alongside Piers Morgan.

The telly personality clashed with Piers in scenes that aired on Monday morning during a tense conversation about Prince Harry.

Prince Harry spoke at the Sentebale charity dinner in London last week, and in the speech addressed his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from the monarchy.

The move had been blasted by Piers, who has been mocking the pair of them ever since as he slammed them for ‘shunning responsibility’ that comes with being a royal.

As he started off on another rant today in light of the speech, Susanna had enough, and the pair locked horns live on air.

‘Can I just point out that he said he was not walking away?’ Susanna said. ‘He’s not abandoning anyone. He’s not made the decision lightly.’

‘No. But he had choice,’ Piers continued. ‘Let’s be quite clear – Prince Harry had a choice. Do your duty like everybody else in the Royal family, and get all the palaces and the servants, or… ’

It was a moment worthy of popcorn.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan furiously clashes with Susanna Reid as he declares Prince Harry ‘pathetic’ for leaving Royal duties

MORE: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid go to war against Men’s Rights Activist and ‘expert mansplainer’ who lectures women to ‘eradicate feminism’





